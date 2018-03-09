BBC Sport - Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: England outclass Malaysia to set up Australia final
Highlights: England outclass Malaysia to reach cup final
Watch highlights as England claim a superb 7-2 win over Malaysia to seal a place in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final on Saturday.
Available in the UK only.
