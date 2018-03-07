Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Ireland outclassed by Australia

Daniel Beale capped an impressive performance with Australia's second goal

Ireland have slumped to another heavy defeat at the Azlan Shah Cup after a three-goal loss to Australia.

Goals by Jake Whetton, Daniel Beale, Blake Govers and Jake Harvie gave the Kookaburras a 4-1 victory that leaves them top of the table in Malaysia.

Shane O'Donoghue scored a late consolation for Ireland, who slipped to their fourth consecutive loss.

Craig Fulton's side will face India in their final round robin match Friday, 9 March at 10:05 GMT.

Australia are now almost guaranteed a place in the final after winning all four of their matches so-far and the world number one side will next face Olympic champions Argentina on Friday.

Ireland were once again unable to find a way to translate possession into goals as they struggled to cope with their opponent's counter-attack.

Australia raced into a two goal lead in the opening quarter as Whetton burst into the circle to score with an unstoppable shot on the reverse before Beale's shot took a deflection on it's way into the net.

Julian Dale and O'Donoghue both forced saves from Australia goalkeeper Tyler Lovell but any hopes of an Irish recovery were quickly ended in the 20th minute when Govers fired a drag flick into the top corner.

Australia went further goals ahead at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Harvie finished off a swift counter-attack to score his first international goal.

O'Donoghue finally put Ireland on the scoreboard in the closing stages when he converted from a penalty corner with just three minutes remaining.