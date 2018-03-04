Azlan Shah Cup: Ireland 3-5 Argentina

Eugene Magee scored a superb third goal for Ireland in their defeat by Argentina on Sunday

Penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat was the difference between the sides as Ireland lost out to Argentina at the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.

Goals from Shane O'Donoghue and Sean Murray put Ireland 2-0 ahead but the Olympic champions hit back with three goals in 10 minutes.

Peillat scored twice and Lucas Villa netted the other while Juan Gilardi's penalty stroke extended their lead.

Peillat completed his treble before Eugene Magee got on the scoresheet.

Ireland also lost their opener on Saturday, going down to a 4-1 defeat by hosts Malaysia.

England are next up for the Irish on Tuesday followed by games against Australia and India.