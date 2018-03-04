Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: England earn 1-1 draw against India

Gleghorne, 32, has 135 England and Great Britain caps and has scored 36 goals.

Mark Gleghorne's late equaliser saw England earn a 1-1 draw against India in the Azlan Shah Cup.

Bobby Crutchley's side fell behind to a Shilanand Lakra goal in the first quarter.

England were then put under pressure by India, who had eight penalty corners in as many minutes, but equalised with just seven minutes to play.

"We dominated possession for long periods but we need to be better in both circles," said Crutchley.

England's next game is against Ireland on Tuesday at 08:00 GMT.

Crutchley's men are looking for their first win in the competition after they were beaten by Australia in their opener, while the Irish have lost both of their games so far.