Hockey World Cup: Ireland handed a 'competitive' pool draw
-
- From the section Hockey
Ireland's men have been drawn against Australia, England and China in Pool B of the World Cup in India.
Craig Fulton's team will face Australia, the world's top-ranked side, in their opening match on 30 November.
The Kookaburras will be without Mark Knowles for their title defence - the four-time Olympian will retire after the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The match against China takes place on 4 December before a potential must-win tie against England on 7 December.
Ireland, currently ranked 10th in the world, will get a chance to test themselves against Australia and England when they compete in the upcoming Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia.
The final pool match against England will be a meeting of familiar foes - the two sides most recently met at the 2017 European Championships in Amsterdam, when England earned a narrow victory.
"We are happy with our World Cup draw, it's a competitive pool and we have played all the teams recently which is a positive," said Fulton.
"There are three-day breaks between our pool matches, which will take some getting used to with lots of down time as there are only two games a day on the schedule."
|Ireland's Odisha World Cup Pool Fixtures (local times)
|Ireland
|v
|Australia
|Friday, 30 November, 17:00
|Ireland
|v
|China
|Tuesday, 4 December, 19:00
|Ireland
|v
|England
|Friday, 7 December, 19:00