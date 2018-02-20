Megan Frazer back in Ireland women's training squad for World Cup

Megan Frazer sustained serious knee ligament damage while training with German club Mannheimer

Megan Frazer has returned to the Ireland women's training panel for the World Cup following a knee injury.

Frazer, who has been absent from Irish duty since October 2016, is one of six Ulster players in in the 29-strong panel.

Ayeisha McFerran, Shirley McCay, Zoe Wilson, Lizzie Colvin and Katie Mullan complete the Ulster contingent.

Ireland coach Graham Shaw will reduce the squad to 18 players for the World Cup in London in July.

Ards player Chloe Brown has missed out on selection along with Queen's duo Jessica McMaster and Erin Getty.

"We've selected a very competitive panel of 29," said Shaw.

"The group will train together over the next several months and the final squad for the World Cup will be finalised towards the end of June/early July."

Ireland shared the spoils with hosts Spain in a four-match series earlier this month and they can look ahead to a series of games against Scotland and England next month.

Ireland training squad:

Ayeisha McFerran, Grace O Flanagan, Emma Buckley, Shirley McCay, Yvonne O Byrne, Cliodhna Sargent, Hannah Mathews, Lena Tice, Leah McGuire, Hannah McLoughlin, Zoe Wilson, Gill Pinder, Lizzie Colvin, Katie Mullan, Nicci Daly, Ali Meeke, Roisin Upton, Megan Frazer, Chloe Watkins, Anna O'Flanagan, Rebecca Barry, Ellen Curran, Nicola Evans, Deirdre Duke, Sinead Loughran, Sarah Torrans, Aisling Naughton, Naomi Carroll, Emily Beatty.