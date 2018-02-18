Great Britain's women finish Argentina Test series with one win in five

Alex Danson hit the milestones of 100 appearances and 50 goals for Great Britain during the series

Great Britain's women avoided a series whitewash against Argentina, but finished with a 1-0 Test defeat on Saturday.

Argentina won thanks to a single goal scored in the first quarter of a tightly contested match.

Victory for Argentina in the third Test on Thursday had sealed the series win.

Earlier in the day, captain Alex Danson had led Britain to their first win of the Test series with a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory in the fourth match.

But the British team could not take that momentum into their final game, which started an hour late because of an electrical fault.