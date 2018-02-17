Irish Hockey League: Lisnagarvey defeat Banbridge in derby

Sean Murray was on target for Lisnagarvey in their victory over Banbridge

Lisnagarvey kept their Men's Irish Hockey League title hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Banbridge in the big Ulster derby at Comber Road.

Garvey remain in third place, eleven points behind Glenanne who defeated Cookstown 5-1, but they have three games in hand.

In the Women's Irish Hockey League all three Ulster sides fell to defeat.

Pegasus lost to Cork Harlequins while Ards and Belfast Harlequins were beaten by Railway Union and UCD respectively.

Lisnagarvey tightened their grip on a play-off place and dented the top four ambitions of Banbridge.

Goals from Sean Murray, Andy Williamson and Neal Glassey put Garvey in control of a tightly contested game with Luke Witherow replying for Bann.

The recent bad weather that has caused many postponements, leaving Garvey with three games in hand over leaders Glenanne but an 11-point gap to close.

They now trail second-placed Three Rock Rovers by just a point while Bann remain sixth but six points outside of the top four.

Glenanne's march towards the title shows no sign of letting up - Shannon Boucher scored twice in their 5-1 victory at Cookstown.

After going behind early to Cork C of I, goals from John Taylor, Rhiley Carr and Oliver Flack saw Annadale lead 3-2 but John Jermyn completed his hat-trick to earn a point for the visitors in a 3-3 draw, although the Belfast club saw a last minute goal disallowed.

UCD and Cork Harlequins opened the gap on the rest of the Women's IHL with wins over Belfast Harlequins and Pegasus.

The defending champions, UCD, look on course for a successful defence as they thumped Belfast Harlequins 5-0 at Deramore.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan was on the scoresheet with fellow internationals Lena Tice and two from Deirdre Duke adding to a Kathryn Egan effort.

The gap to Cork remains four points after they came from behind to edge Pegasus 2-1 at The Dub.

Taite Doherty gave the home side the lead but Emily O'Leary equalised from a penalty corner and Naomi Carroll scored the winner early in the final quarter.

The Belfast side are four points behind Cork but with a game in hand although they now have Railway Union only three points adrift of them in fourth place after goals from Emma Smyth and Cecilia Joyce gave the Dublin side a 2-0 home win over Ards.

In the other games Loreto beat bottom side Monkstown 2-0 while Pembroke and Trinity College drew 2-2.

Men's IHL results

Cookstown 1-5 Glenanne

Lisnagarvey 3-1 Banbridge

Annadale 3-3 Cork Church of Ireland

Pembroke Wanderers 2-2 Monkstown

Women's IHL results

Pegasus 1-2 Cork Harlequins

Loreto 2-0 Monkstown

Pembroke 2-2 Trinity

Railway Union 2-0 Ards

Belfast Harlequins 0-5 UCD