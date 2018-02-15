Argentina 5-2 Great Britain: Alex Danson scores 50th goal in defeat

Alex Danson has played for Britain at three Olympic Games

Alex Danson reached the milestone of 50 goals for Great Britain as her side fell to a 5-2 defeat against Argentina.

Captain Danson, 32, equalised the hosts' early opener in the third game of the five-match South American Test series to score her 49th GB goal.

However, Argentina went into half-time in Rosario with a 2-1 lead and added three second-half goals before Danson got her second late on.

The victory means Argentina win the series with two games to spare.

The final two matches of the tour are both on 17 February.