Ireland women earn 3-2 comeback win over Spain to share series

Anna O'Flanagan hit two goals in Ireland's victory on Sunday

Two Anna O'Flanagan goals helped Ireland defeat Spain 3-2 in Benalmadena to share the four-match series.

The hosts led 2-0 after goals from Carmen Cano and Lola Riera and Irish keeper Grace O'Flanagan made two fine saves to keep her side in the game.

However, Ireland produced pressure either side of half-time before O'Flanagan opened their account.

Skipper Katie Mullan levelled the contest after great work by Hannah Matthews before O'Flanagan's winner.

A busy year continues for the Irish women as they travel to both Scotland and England next month for more international fixtures.