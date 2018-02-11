Great Britain's women lose Test match against Argentina

Great Britain's women were beaten 2-1 in the first of five Test matches against Argentina on Saturday.

Susannah Townsend marked her 48th appearance for the Olympic champions with the opening goal in Rosario.

However, the hosts, ranked third in the world, hit back with goals from Maria Campoy and Eugenia Trinchinetti.

The sides meet four more times over the next week at the Luciana Aymar Stadium with games on 11, 14, 16 and 17 February.