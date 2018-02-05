Maddie Hinch: England and GB goalkeeper wins award for second year in a row

Hinch made her senior England debut in 2008

Maddie Hinch was named Female Goalkeeper of the Year for the second successive year at the FIH Hockey Stars Awards in Berlin.

Olympic gold medallist Hinch, 29, was one of three international goalkeepers shortlisted for the women's prize.

In 2017, she helped England win bronze medals at the EuroHockey Championships and World League Semi-Final.

"To win for a second consecutive year is just something I never imagined," she said.

"I was overwhelmed by the nomination. To win last year was such a special moment in my career."

Hinch first won the award 12 months ago after saving four penalties in a shootout as Team GB beat the Netherlands to win Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

She saw off competition from Belgian stopper Aisling D'Hooghe and USA's Jackie Briggs to win the accolade for a second time.

England goalkeeper George Pinner was shortlisted in the men's category, while women's captain Alex Danson missed out on the Female Player of the Year award.

Great Britain's women's squad fly to Argentina on Tuesday for a five-match Test series against their hosts in Rosario.

Hinch has not been selected in Danny Kerry's 20-strong squad, however, to give less experienced players game time.