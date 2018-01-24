Super 6s: BBC Sport to live stream finals on website, app and red button

Kate Richardson-Walsh and her wife Helen both play for East Grinstead who play Leicester in the semi-finals

BBC Sport has agreed a deal with England Hockey to show the Super 6s Indoor Finals live on the BBC Sport website, app and red button.

The Super 6s will take place at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday, 28 January.

Rio 2016 Olympic Gold medallists Kate Richardson-Walsh, Helen Richardson-Walsh and Sam Quek will all be in action for their clubs.

"This is another step forward for domestic hockey in this country," said commercial director Jon Cockcroft.

East Grinstead take on Leicester in the first women's semi-final from 10:45 GMT before Bowdon Hightown play Holcombe in the second semi-final at 12:00.

The men's semi-finals get under way at 13:15 as Wimbledon play Team Bath Buccaneers with East Grinstead and Surbiton playing at 14:30 to reach the final.

The Super 6s is a shorter version of the traditional game of hockey, played indoors over two 20-minute halves.