Leah Wilkinson named new Wales hockey captain

Leah Wilkinson made her Wales debut in 2004

Wales Women's hockey have named Leah Wilkinson as the new captain.

Wilkinson steps up from her vice-captain role to replace Abi Welsford who has announced her retirement.

"To be able to lead my country and this group of incredible women is a real honour and one I am very proud of," said Wilkinson.

Sian French, Beth Bingham and Sarah Jones move into new vice-captain roles ahead of the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast in April 2018.

Wilkinson and Welsford hold the record for Wales caps having both played 141 internationals.

"For the past four years I have had the role of vice-captain under Abi who was an inspirational leader and a true role model and I hope that I can take many of her leadership qualities into the role," said Wilkinson.

"It's an exciting time for the squad with the Commonwealth Games in April, the World League in September and Europeans in 2019."