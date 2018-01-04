Abi Welsford: Captain retires from Wales hockey

Abi Welsford made her Wales debut in 2003

Wales women hockey captain Abi Welsford has announced her retirement.

Welsford is Wales' joint record appearance-maker, having played in 139 internationals.

"It was tempting to wait until the Commonwealth Games... but I never want to go to a tournament just to say I've been," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I want to offer something to the team. At 36 I am not 100% sure I could do that [contribute] so I felt it was best to retire now at this stage.

"It was a big decision, but I feel like it is the right one for me," she added.

Welsford made her Wales debut in 2003 and played at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Welsford's deputy, Leah Wilkinson, who is locked with Welsford on 139 appearances for her country, could be in line to succeed Welsford as captain.