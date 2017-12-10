Hockey World League Final: Australia retain title with victory over Argentina
-
- From the section Hockey
Australia defended their Hockey World League Final title with a 2-1 victory over Olympic champions Argentina.
Jeremy Hayward's penalty corner put Australia in front in the second quarter but Agustin Bugallo levelled less than a minute later.
However, Blake Glovers struck with three minutes remaining to secure the gold medal for Australia.
Hosts India won the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Germany, while England finished in eighth place.