BBC Sport - Hockey World League Final 2017: England lose to Argentina in quarter-finals
Highlights: England lose to Argentina in quarter-finals
- From the section Hockey
Watch highlights as England lose 3-2 against Olympic champions Argentina in the quarter-finals of the Hockey World League Final in India.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired