Irish Hockey League: Leaders Glenanne hand Lisnagarvey first defeat

Paul Gleghorne's goal couldn't prevent Lisnagarvey losing to leaders Glenanne

Leaders Glenanne handed Lisnagarvey their first defeat in this season's Irish Men's Irish Hockey League as they earned a 3-2 win at St Andrew's.

Eddie O'Malley scored two goals for Glenanne with Shane O'Donoghue also on target as Sean Murray and Paul Gleghorne notched Garvey's goals.

Banbridge's four-match losing streak ended as they earned a 2-2 draw against Cork C of I.

Philip Brown's last-second penalty corner saw Banbridge getting on terms.

Keith Black's hat trick earned a point for Cookstown in a cracker against Monkstown, tying 4-4 at Steelweld Park.

The Dubliners led three times - at 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3 - but each time Cookstown fought back with Black tapping home five minutes from the end for parity.

Annadale scored twice in the last 12 minutes to beat Railway Union who remain without a point after half of their league campaign.

Eoin MacArthur put Railway 1-0 up with 16 minutes to go but replies from John Taylor and Connor Roberts saw Annadale land their third win of the season and a share of fifth place.

After their seventh win in eight outings, Glenanne's lead has been extended to three points after Three Rock Rovers drew 2-2 against Pembroke in the Dublin derby.

Pembroke took a sixth-minute lead through Greg Chambers but Ben Walker and Richard Pautz turned things around by half-time.

Alan Sothern scored to make it 2-2 with 11 minutes to go but he uncharacteristically missed a penalty stroke six minutes later to leave the sides equal.

