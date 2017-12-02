Men's Hockey World League Final 2017: England beat hosts India

Sam Ward scored a stunning late winner to secure victory for England over hosts India

Sam Ward scored twice to help England defy a late comeback from hosts India and win 3-2 in their second pool match at the Hockey World League Final.

England led 2-0 going into the final quarter after David Goodfield's cross was deflected in and Ward capitalised on a defensive mix-up to slide home.

Akashdeep Singh turned in a rebound before Rupinder Pal Singh equalised with a drag flick from a short corner.

But Ward scored a superb winner with just over three minutes remaining.

Collecting the ball with three defenders in close proximity, the 26-year-old spun inside and smashed a powerful strike into the corner.

Victory sees England move up to second in Pool B, behind leaders Germany, who drew 2-2 with Australia earlier on Saturday.

Bobby Crutchley's side were able to welcome back Brendan Creed and Harry Martin, who missed Friday's opening defeat by Germany through illness.

"It helped having a few more players," said Ward. "Having them back made a big difference."

"We had to grind [India] down and it was fantastic to get the result."

England's final group game is against Australia on Monday, with India taking on Germany.

All eight teams progress to the quarter-finals, with their finishing position in each pool determining the last-eight ties.

England squad: Harry Gibson, Henry Weir, Sam Ward, Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper (C), Adam Dixon, Barry Middleton, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, David Condon, Liam Sanford, George Pinner, Luke Taylor, Harry Martin, Liam Ansell, Chris Griffiths, James Gall.