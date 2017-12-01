Men's Hockey World League Final 2017: England lose to Germany

England beat Germany in the bronze medal match at the Euro Hockey Championships

England lost their opening game of the Hockey World League Finals against Germany in India.

Second quarter goals from Mats Gramsbusch and Christopher Ruhr gave Germany the 2-0 win in a fairly dominant display.

Liam Ansell could have given England an early lead but was denied by Tobias Walter while Phil Roper, making his 50th appearance, had further chances.

England face hosts India in their second match on Saturday.

Bobby Crutchley's side were missing regular starters David Ames, Harry Martin and Brendan Creed due to illness.

Germany, who lost to England in the bronze medal game during this summer's Euro Hockey Championships, are currently ranked fifth in the world, two places higher than England.

"It was a good first quarter against a very decent German team," said Crutchley.

"Being three men down meant we were always going to struggle to maintain the required intensity for the whole game but we defended well."

England squad: George Pinner (C), Henry Weir, Sam Ward, Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon, Barry Middleton, Liam Ansell, David Condon, Chris Griffiths, Liam Sanford, Luke Taylor, Harry Gibson (GK), David Goodfield, James Gall