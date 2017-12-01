Keeper Harte hoping for award hat-trick

Harte was Ireland's captain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Ireland's David Harte is in with a chance of completing a hat-trick of FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

The 29-year-old won the award for the last two years and is one of the five nominees for the 2017 accolade.

Harte is up against Quico Cortes from Spain, Great Britain's George Pinner, Vincent Vanasch of Belgium, and Olympic gold winner Juan Vivaldi of Argentina.

Voting for Best Goalkeeper, Rising Star and Best Player is open now and closes on 14 January.

"This is the third year in a row for me and each year the feeling just increases, knowing what a prestigious award it is," said Harte.

"It has been a great year, qualifying for the World Cup with Ireland and being named keeper of the tournament at World League 2.

"It would mean everything to win, I dedicate my life towards goalkeeping and hockey, and it is something I love to do".