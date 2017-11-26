Women's Hockey World League Final: England beaten by South Korea to bronze

England lost 1-0 to South Korea in the bronze medal match of the Women's Hockey World League Final.

Kim Jongeun's penalty corner put the South Koreans ahead after eight minutes.

They held on for victory despite late pressure from world number two side England, who had been beaten by a late New Zealand winner in the semi-finals.

Netherlands beat New Zealand 3-0 in the final with goals from Kelly Jonker, Maria Verschoor and Laurien Leurink.

