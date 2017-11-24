BBC Sport - Women's Hockey World League Final: England suffer late semi-final defeat against New Zealand

Highlights: England suffer late semi-final defeat

  • From the section Hockey

Watch highlights as New Zealand score a late winner to beat England 1-0 in the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World League Final, leaving England to compete in the bronze medal match.

Available to UK users only.

