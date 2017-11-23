Women's Hockey World League Final: England beat USA to reach last four

Bray (centre right) said her two goals were "just a case of being in the right place at the right time"

England beat the United States 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland

Two goals from Sophie Bray - in the first and third quarters - sealed England's second victory of the tournament, with Alyssa Parker scoring a late consolation for the US.

England, who have eight Team GB Olympic champions in their squad, will face hosts New Zealand (Friday, 07:15 GMT).

The Kiwis beat Argentina 2-1 to book their last-four place on Wednesday.

Captain Alex Danson said the England side was "delighted" with their "battling" quarter-final win.

"It was a really professional performance. We had a lot of control against a very good American team who are very physical and very quick so we're very happy," she added.

"It's fantastic to be here in New Zealand and to have the opportunity to play against the host nation will be special for us. It's going to be a fantastic game."