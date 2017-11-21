Women's Hockey World League Final: England beat China to earn first win

Alex Danson (centre) is now second on the list of all-time combined Great Britain and England goalscorers

England beat China 4-1 to claim their first win of the Women's Hockey World League Final in Auckland and set up a quarter-final against the USA.

England, who have eight Team GB Olympic champions in their squad, had failed to score in their opening two defeats against Germany and Argentina.

But captain Alex Danson and Sophie Bray made it 2-0 at half-time against China.

Hannah Martin and Sarah Haycroft added to England's total, either side of Mengling Zhong's consolation for China.

The result means England finish third in pool B and avoid a quarter-final meeting with world number one side the Netherlands, who they beat in the final at Rio 2016.

England, ranked second in the world, will face the USA at 0500 GMT on Thursday.

"I'm delighted with the team performance," said Danson, who has now amassed 106 goals for England and Great Britain.

"We were fantastic in defence and made good connections moving forward. We'll come out fighting in the next game. It will be absolutely fantastic."

England are chasing their first World League title in the last edition of the competition, which will become the Hockey Pro League in 2019.