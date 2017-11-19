Hockey World League Final: England lose narrowly to Argentina

England's next match at the Hockey World League Final is against China on Tuesday

England lost their second consecutive Pool B match at the Hockey World League Final after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat by Argentina in Auckland.

A solitary goal from Delfina Merino with a reverse stick strike in the 56th minute secured the win for Argentina.

Giselle Ansley had earlier gone close for England with an effort superbly saved by goalkeeper Belen Succi.

England, who lost 2-0 to Germany in their opening fixture, now face China on Tuesday at 07:00 GMT.

The eight-team Hockey World League Final event will be replaced by the 'Hockey Pro League' from 2019.

Eight of the 18-strong England squad in New Zealand won Olympic gold with Great Britain last year.