Irish Hockey League: Banbridge suffer fourth straight loss as Glenanne snatch win

Eugene Magee was ruled out for Banbridge by injury

Glenanne maintained their lead at the top of the Men's Irish Hockey League as a 3-2 win at Banbridge meant a fourth straight defeat for the Ulster side.

Banbridge were without a number of regulars including injured Ireland star Eugene Magee.

Lisnagarvey and Three Rock Rovers recorded respective 2-0 and 4-1 victories over Railway Union and Cookstown to keep up the chase.

Annadale moved up the table to seventh place after a 2-0 success at Monkstown.

Under-strength Banbridge welcomed Glenanne to Havelock Park but they produced a fine first-half performance with Dane Ward opening the scoring and then Mark Barlow doubling their advantage with his first senior goal for the club after a superb solo run from Fraser Mills.

Banbridge left to rue missed chances

Banbridge were left to rue other missed chances as Shannon Boucher halved the deficit before half-time.

It changed the momentum of the game and as Glenanne dominated the second half, Shane O'Donoghue to equalise with a penalty stroke before Boucher powered home the last-minute winner.

Goalkeeper Gareth Lennox brought down Richard Couse to concede the penalty stroke early in the final quarter before Boucher's winner left Banbridge languishing in eighth place.

Lisnagarvey remain three points off the lead after a 2-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Railway Union who are still searching for their first point after seven games.

Mitch Darling, who this week returned to the Irish squad for the first time since the Rio Olympics, scored twice for Three Rock Rovers in their 4-1 victory at Cookstown while Cork C of I and Pembroke drew 2-2.

Annadale are up to seventh after their win over Monkstown. Playing against his old club Peter Caruth set up the opening goal for David Tremlett with Rhiley Carr getting the other for the Belfast side.

There was one game in the Women's Irish Hockey League and goals from internationals Rebecca Barry, Roisin Upton and Naomi Carroll led Cork Harlequins to a 3-0 win at Pembroke as they took over top spot from UCD in the standings.

Men's Hockey League results

Banbridge 2-3 Glenanne

Railway Union 0-2 Lisnagarvey

Cork C of I 2-2 Pembroke

Cookstown 1-4 Three Rock Rovers

Monkstown 0-2 Annadale

Women's Hockey League

Pembroke 0-3 Cork Harlequins

Sunday fixtures

Ards v Loreto - 14:00 GMT

Belfast Harlequins v Trinity College - 14:00

Monkstown v Pegasus - 14:30

Railway Union v UCD - 14:40