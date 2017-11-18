Hockey World League Final: England lose to Germany in Auckland

From the section

England also play Argentina and China in Pool B

England lost their opening Pool B game at the Hockey World League Final as two late penalty corner goals gave Germany a 2-0 victory in Auckland.

Charlotte Stapenhorst grabbed the first in the 51st minute when she slammed the ball past keeper Amy Tennant before Nike Lorenz doubled the lead.

England went close through Sarah Haycroft, while Lily Owsley a goal but ruled out for danger.

England's next match is against Argentina on Sunday at 07:00 GMT.

The eight-team Hockey World League Final event will be replaced by the 'Hockey Pro League' from 2019.

Eight of the 18-strong England squad in New Zealand won Olympic gold with Great Britain last year.