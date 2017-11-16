Germany 5-2 Great Britain: Hosts win third Test to seal series 2-0

Captain Phil Roper scored Great Britain's first goal

Germany completed a 2-0 Test series win over Great Britain with a comfortable 5-2 victory in Mannheim.

Martin Haner, Ole Thies Prinz and Niklas Bruns put Germany 3-0 up inside the first eight minutes up before GB captain Phil Roper replied.

Mats Grambusch and Constantin Staib extended Germany's lead after half-time, although Chris Grassick pulled a goal back.

The hosts won the series opener 5-3 on Monday before a 3-3 draw on Tuesday.

"The players must learn that international hockey demands the highest intensity from the first whistle," said GB coach Bobby Crutchley.

Many of those in the Great Britain squad will feature when England travel to India to face Germany, India and Australia in the Hockey World League finals from 1 December.

England's women face Germany on Friday in the first game of the women's tournament before facing Argentina on Sunday and China on 21 November.