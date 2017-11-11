Irish Hockey League: Lisnagarvey denied by Cookstown

Johnny Bell scored an excellent opener for Lisnagarvey in their game against Cookstown

Lisnagarvey dropped their first points of the IHL season with a 2-2 draw against Ulster rivals Cookstown.

Banbridge fell to their third straight defeat when they were beaten 4-1 by Three Rock Rovers and Annadale went down 3-0 to Pembroke Wanderers.

Glenanne beat Railway Union 2-0 to move three points clear at the top.

Pegasus suffered a first women's IHL defeat, going down 2-0 to UCD while Belfast Harlequins lost 3-2 to Railway Union and Ards beat Trinity 2-0.

In the game at Comber Road, Cookstown twice came from behind to secure a deserved point, helped by an excellent goalkeeping display from Josh McCabe.

Lisnagarvey took the lead in the first quarter with a superb individual effort from Johnny Bell as the Irish international ran half the length of the pitch before scoring from an acute angle.

The Tyrone side equalised before half-time through Stuart Smyth and then Neil Glassey made it 2-1 to Garvey in the 48th minute when he drove the ball home from the edge of the circle.

Deflected leveller

With 13 minutes left Scott McCabe got a touch to a long ball to deflect in the equaliser which saw his side move into seventh place on goal difference.

Banbridge trailed 2-1 at half-time against Three Rock after leading with a Neil Gilmore goal, the Dublin side's replies coming from Kevin Mullins and Mitch Darling.

But after Philip Brown had missed a chance to equalise from a penalty stroke, Rovers added two more goals in the second half through Ross Canning and Ben Walker.

Annadale were well beaten by Pembroke at Strathearn where Irish internationals Alan Sothern (2) and Kirk Shimmins got the goals and in the other game Monkstown defeated Cork C of I 3-2.

Pegasus surrendered their place at the top of the table in the women's competition when they lost to defending champions UCD.

Russell winner

Former Lurgan player Bethany Barr got the opening goal to give the students a half-time lead and Abbie Russell sealed the win after good work by Katie Mullan after the break.

Ards recovered from last week's loss to Belfast Harlequins when a goal in each half from Chloe Brown and Francesca Brown gave them a comfortable win over second-bottom Trinity at Londonderry Park.

Harlequins battled back after trailing 2-0 to Railway Union as Jenna Watt reduced the deficit.

But Kate Lloyd got her second goal of the game to make it 3-1 before Zoe Wilson's late consolation.

Cork Harlequins went top after a 4-0 win over basement side Monkstown while in the other game, Loreto were 2-1 winners over Pembroke.