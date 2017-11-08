Dan Kyriakides receives Great Britain call-up for Germany Tests

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Wales Sport looks at why 2017 could be a defining year for Welsh hockey

Wales' Dan Kyriakides has been called up by Great Britain Hockey for three Test matches against Germany.

Coach Bobby Crutchley has named 25 athletes who will travel to Mannheim to contest matches from 13-16 November.

Kyriakides made his GB debut in May when Great Britain were gold medal winners at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

"It's great news and it feels amazing to be called up," the 22-year old told Hockey Wales. I'm sure it will be another invaluable experience for me."

Great Britain: Albery, Ames, Ansell, Carson, Condon, Creed, Dixon, Forsyth, Gall, Gibson, Gleghorne, Goodfield, Grassick, Griffiths, Horler, Kyriakides, Martin, Middleton, Pinner, Roper, Sanford, Taylor, Ward, Weir, Willars