Forward Michael Watt announces international retirement

Watt left Lisnagarvey for English team Hampstead and Westminster in 2016

Ireland forward Michael Watt has announced his retirement from international hockey after a career in which he won 201 caps.

Watt made his debut against Poland in July 2006 and his last appearance was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

His 54 goals place him sixth on the list of all-time Ireland scorers.

"The obvious highlight was playing in Rio last year, after narrowly failing to reach the Olympics twice," said the 30-year-old from Belfast.

"Winning bronze at the Europeans in 2015 was another career high and seeing the team climb up the rankings over the years has been a joy."

Watt plays his club hockey for English Premier Division side Hampstead and Westminster.

Ireland coach Craig Fulton said: "The time commitment that goes into being an Irish international hockey player and managing a career in the modern era is a big ask.

"Michael played an integral part in helping the team qualify for and compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and help get Irelands ranking to its highest ever of ninth in the world."