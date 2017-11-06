Wales hockey teams get Commonwealth qualification rankings boost

Media playback is not supported on this device EuroHockey promotion can be 'game changer' for sport in Wales

The Wales hockey teams have boosted their chances of competing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games thanks to the latest world rankings.

The men have risen eight places to 24th on the back of winning promotion to the EuroHockey Championship A Division.

The women just missed out on promotion and remain in 26th place.

But both sides are in the top 10 ranked Commonwealth sides to puts them on track for the Gold Coast, although Team Wales must ratify any invitation.

Hockey Wales head of performance Dan Clements said: "After a positive 2017 we are really pleased to see the players' and coaches' hard work over recent years being rewarded with the latest world ranking updates.

"To have both genders in the mid-20s is a fantastic achievement and is testament to recent performances and results.

"It's great to see our men as the highest climbers overall, climbing eight places is a huge achievement and one the nation should be proud of.

"The most pleasing aspect of this however is the potential of where both groups could go given the desire that exists within each group.

"It promises to be an exciting few years ahead for both."