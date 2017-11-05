BBC Sport - Irish Hockey League: Belfast Harlequins edge out Ards 2-1 in Ulster derby
Belfast Harlequins edge out Ards in Ulster derby
Belfast Harlequins edge out Ards 2-1 at Deramore in a feisty derby in the Women's Irish Hockey League.
Harlequins dominated the opening period and scored twice through Jenny McAuley and Lucy Geddes.
Ards pulled one back before half-time with Ellen Robinson knocking the ball in.
