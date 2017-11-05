Irish Hockey League: Pegasus beat Loreto 6-0 to go top

Alex Speers was among the scorers for Pegasus against Loreto

Pegasus moved to the top of the Women's Irish Hockey League on goal difference with a resounding 6-0 home win over Loreto on Sunday.

They edge Cork Harlequins after the Munster side's 5-1 victory at Trinity College on Saturday.

Belfast Harlequins moved up to fifth place and leapfrogged Ards after they got the better of their Ulster rivals 2-1 at Deramore.

Harlequins also have a game in hand over the sides above them.

Glenanne re-took first place in the Men's IHL after a 1-0 win over Annadale in Dublin as they moved a point ahead of Lisnagarvey, who beat Cork C of I 10-0 at home on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win. Garvey also have a game in hand.

Andy Williamson led the scoring with a hat-trick with Daniel Nelson and Neal Glassey bagging a couple of goals each.

Banbridge lost for the second time in a row but Cookstown managed their first win of the season, beating fellow strugglers Railway Union at Steelweld Park.

There were six different goal-scorers for Pegasus as they beat Loreto 6-0 at Queens.

Goals from Lucy McKee, Alex Speers and Taite Doherty saw the Belfast side 3-0 up at half-time and further efforts from Michelle Harvey, Hannah Grieve and Rachael McMillan added to the margin of victory.

Harlequins edge Ards in Ulster derby

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Belfast Harlequins 2-1 Ards

Belfast Harlequins edged Ards 2-1 at Deramore in a typically feisty Ulster derby. Harlequins dominated the opening period and scored twice through Jenny McAuley and Lucy Geddes.

Ards pulled one back before half-time with Ellen Robinson knocking the ball in after a scramble in the circle and, led by Chloe Brown, can count themselves a little unlucky not to score an equaliser after the interval as they could not turn their possession into chances.

Elsewhere Kate Lloyd scored a hat-trick as Railway Union beat bottom of the table Monkstown 6-0 while Pembroke and UCD played out a scoreless draw.

At the other end of the table in the battle of the teams without a point it was Cookstown who came away with an important victory, 4-2, over Railway Union. Stuart Smyth with a pair of goals with Jon Ames and Keith Black adding the others gave the Ulster side the three points.

Banbridge went down to their second defeat in a row losing 3-1 at Pembroke despite taking the lead through a Philip Brown penalty corner.

Irish international Alan Sothern scored twice for the home side who moved up to fourth place just behind Three Rock Rovers who had a 3-1 win over Monkstown.