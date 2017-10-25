Highlights: Ireland 6-2 Scotland

A youthful Ireland side beat Scotland 6-2 at Banbridge in the second of a three-match series between the sides.

Naomi Carroll, Kate Lloyd, Zoe Wilson, Emma Russell, Aisling Naughton and Chloe Brown were on target for Ireland, with Fiona Bruce and Rebecca Condie scoring for Scotland.

The teams drew 1-1 in their first match, with a further fixture to be played on Wednesday at Stormont.

BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland spoke to Queen's University player Jessica McMaster and Ireland coach Graham Shaw after the game.