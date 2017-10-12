BBC Sport - Ireland clinch place at 2018 Hockey Women's World Cup

Ireland clinch place at 2018 Hockey Women's World Cup

The Ireland women's hockey team have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 following Australia's win over Papua New Guinea.

Their place was confirmed when Australia romped to a 23-0 victory which sets up an Oceania Cup decider with New Zealand in Sydney on Sunday.

  From the section Hockey
