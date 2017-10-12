Ireland clinch place at 2018 Hockey Women's World Cup

Shirley McCay made her 250th appearance for Ireland at the EuroHockey tournament in August 2017

The Ireland women's hockey team have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 following Australia's win over Papua New Guinea.

Their place was confirmed when Australia romped to a 23-0 victory which sets up an Oceania Cup decider with New Zealand in Sydney on Sunday.

Both countries had already qualified for next summer's tournament in London.

Now one will progress as continental champions opening up a spot which Ireland were next in line to claim.

The Irish finished seventh in their World League 3 tournament in Johannesburg in July thanks to a 2-1 win over India in their final game.

It left them third on a list, behind Italy and Spain, of countries waiting for the outcome of the five continental championships.

Since then Argentina won the Pan-American Cup and the Netherlands clinched the European title allowing the Italians and Spanish to qualify.

Now Ireland can also look forward to playing in the biggest competition for the sport outside of the Olympics with the results from the Oceania Cup.

The Women's Hockey World Cup will be held at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London from 21 July to 5 August.