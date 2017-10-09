BBC Sport - I was worried my kids may not have a dad – Danny Kerry on heart attack
I was worried my kids may not have a dad – Kerry on heart attack
- From the section Hockey
British women's hockey head coach Danny Kerry reveals the "dark" thoughts that went through his mind after suffering a heart attack in South Africa.
