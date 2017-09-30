BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea delighted with record title treble

Rea delighted with record Superbike title treble

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea says it is "absolutely incredible" to become the first rider to win the World Superbike title three years in a row.

The 30-year-old won race one at Magny-Cours on Saturday to give him an unassailable 129-point lead with five races remaining.

Rea chalked up his 50th Superbike race success with a 12th victory of the 2017 series.

