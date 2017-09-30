BBC Sport - World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea delighted with record title treble
Rea delighted with record Superbike title treble
- From the section Motorsport
Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea says it is "absolutely incredible" to become the first rider to win the World Superbike title three years in a row.
The 30-year-old won race one at Magny-Cours on Saturday to give him an unassailable 129-point lead with five races remaining.
Rea chalked up his 50th Superbike race success with a 12th victory of the 2017 series.
