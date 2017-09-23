Irish Hockey League to start after umpires expenses row is resolved

The official launch of the EY Hockey League involved a photocall at the Giant's Causeway

The Irish Hockey League will begin on Saturday 30 September after a dispute between umpires and the national governing body was resolved.

The row over umpires' expenses led to fixtures scheduled for the opening two weekends of the season being postponed.

A statement from the Irish Umpires Association on Friday evening said that "significant progress has been made".

A further meeting between the umpires body and the Hockey Ireland will take place on 1 October.

"Whilst a final agreement has still to be reached, regarding the umpire expenses issue, the executive committee of the IHUA is satisfied that the board of Hockey Ireland has agreed the changes to the expense structure of all Hockey Ireland competitions," said a statement from the umpires body.

"As a result, with sufficient progress having been made, it will see our members being appointed to all Hockey Ireland competitions from 30 September.

"Hockey Ireland and the Irish Hockey Umpires Association will meet on 1 October to advance the IHUA 4 Year Plan for Umpiring."

With Hockey Ireland also issuing a similar statement, the women's competition will start on the third week of fixtures originally scheduled with nine matches to be re-fixed.

The men will start on week two with five matches to find a new date.