EuroHockey 2017: England's men beat Germany to finish third

EuroHockey Championships 2017 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August

England's men netted two goals in the last nine minutes to beat Germany 4-2 and secure third place at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

The bronze-medal match saw England come from 1-0 down en route to their first major medal since 2011.

Barry Middleton scored England's first in the 24th minute before Ian Sloan gave them the lead three minutes later.

Germany pulled level at 2-2 before Mark Gleghorne and Phil Roper scored late on to wrap up the victory.

"There was a lot of guts there and great goalkeeping," said England coach Bobby Crutchley.

"We have a lot of fourths under our belt so we are very pleased with a medal from a tough competition like this."

England also secured third place in the women's competition with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Saturday.