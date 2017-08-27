BBC Sport - Highlights: England beat Germany 2-0 to finish third

Highlights: England beat Germany to finish third

  • From the section Hockey

Watch highlights as England secure third place and the bronze medal at the EuroHockey Championships with a 2-0 victory over Germany in Amsterdam.

MATCH REPORT:England beat Germany 2-0 to finish third

Available to UK users only.

