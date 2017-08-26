Women's EuroHockey 2017: England beat Germany to finish third

England's women secured bronze with victory over Germany

England secured third place at the EuroHockey Championships with a 2-0 victory over Germany in Amsterdam.

Hannah Martin and Alex Danson scored either side of the half-time break as England produced a controlled display.

The result means Great Britain or England have won at least one major medal in every year since 2009.

The Netherlands, who will play Belgium in the final, ended England's hopes of retaining their EuroHockey title by beating them 1-0 in the semi-finals.

England's men's will also face their German counterparts in a third-place play-off on Sunday.