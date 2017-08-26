BBC Sport - Ireland women's captain Katie Mullan 'bitterly disappointed' by Spain hammering
Mullan 'bitterly disappointed' by Ireland defeat
- From the section Hockey
Ireland captain Katie Mullan says the team are "bitterly disappointed" by Saturday's 7-2 EuroHockey hammering by Spain in Amsterdam.
However, Mullan believes the team can bounce back and that the tournament could ultimately prove "the making of us".
