Ireland captain Katie Mullan says the team are "bitterly disappointed" by Saturday's 7-2 EuroHockey hammering by Spain in Amsterdam.

However, Mullan believes the team can bounce back and that the tournament could ultimately prove "the making of us".

  From the section Hockey
