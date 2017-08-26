Women's EuroHockey 2017: Ireland on brink of drop after 7-2 defeat by Spain

Ireland collapsed after goals from Anna O'Flanagan had twice got them on terms

Ireland's women are on the brink of relegation from European Hockey's top tier after losing 7-2 against Spain in Amsterdam on Saturday.

A Scotland victory over the Czech Republic later on Saturday afternoon will see the Irish suffering the drop.

Two Anna O'Flanagan goals saw the Irish twice coming back to level in Saturday morning's game.

However, Spain hit five unanswered goals after the Irish had levelled shortly after half-time.

Graham Shaw's team will now be hoping that the Czechs can avoid defeat later on Saturday although the Scots will go into the game as strong favourites.