EuroHockey 2017: England's men lose to Netherlands in semi-finals
-
- From the section Hockey
|EuroHockey Championships 2017
|Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August
England suffered a EuroHockey semi-final defeat by the Netherlands for the second successive day as the men were beaten 3-1 in Amsterdam.
Mink van der Weerden, who won silver at London 2012, opened the scoring with a powerful low shot from a penalty corner after his first effort was blocked.
Mirco Pruyser made it 2-0 before he doubled his tally with a slick turn and strike in the third quarter.
Mark Gleghorne scored for England with a superb strike from a penalty corner.
Sunday's final sees the Dutch face Belgium - the same two nations who are contesting the women's final on Saturday.
England's women, the defending champions, were beaten 1-0 by the Dutch on Thursday.