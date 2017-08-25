EuroHockey 2017: England's men lose to Netherlands in semi-finals

Mirco Pruyser's (left) two goals helped the Dutch see off England

EuroHockey Championships 2017 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August

England suffered a EuroHockey semi-final defeat by the Netherlands for the second successive day as the men were beaten 3-1 in Amsterdam.

Mink van der Weerden, who won silver at London 2012, opened the scoring with a powerful low shot from a penalty corner after his first effort was blocked.

Mirco Pruyser made it 2-0 before he doubled his tally with a slick turn and strike in the third quarter.

Mark Gleghorne scored for England with a superb strike from a penalty corner.

Sunday's final sees the Dutch face Belgium - the same two nations who are contesting the women's final on Saturday.

England's women, the defending champions, were beaten 1-0 by the Dutch on Thursday.