BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: England's title defence ended by Dutch in semi-finals
Keetels' strike ends England's title defence
Hockey
England's hopes of defending their EuroHockey title are thwarted at the semi-final stage as Marloes Keetels' strike sends hosts Netherlands through.
MATCH REPORT: England women fail in EuroHockey defence
