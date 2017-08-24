BBC Sport - Shirley McCay wins 250th cap as Ireland beat Czech Republic
McCay wins 250th cap as Ireland beat Czech Republic
- From the section Hockey
Shirley McCay makes her 250th appearance for Ireland in their 3-1 EuroHockey win over the Czech Republic in Amsterdam.
The Irish will escape relegation if they avoid defeat in their final match against Spain.
