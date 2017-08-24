Women's EuroHockey 2017: Ireland in vital victory over Czechs

Ireland will remain in European hockey's top tier tournament if they avoid defeat against Spain on Saturday.

The Irish women clinched a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic in Pool C of the EuroHockey tournament on Thursday in which Shirley McCay won her 250th cap.

Lena Tice gave Ireland an early lead but the Czechs equalised through Klara Hanzlova in the 47th minute.

Roisin Upton restored the Irish advantage with Grace O'Flanagan getting the third in Amsterdam.

A draw against Spain will be good enough for Graham Shaw's team to avoid relegation.

Victory will mean a fifth-place finish for Ireland, with a draw seeing them end up sixth.

"We are a little disappointed we didn't rack up more goals but the most important thing is the win, and now we focus on Spain," said coach Shaw.

"I am pleased with how well we started but we are just lacking a little bit on confidence in front of goal."